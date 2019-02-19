A performance by actor Gareth John Bale of the one-man show "Grav", based on the life of the late Ray Gravell, has stirred Wales up before their big Six Nations clash with England, says forwards coach Robin McBryde.

Members of the team management and players were given a private show in the changing rooms at the Principality Stadium.

Gravell played 23 times for Wales and in four British and Irish Lions Tests before going on to become a popular and passionate television presenter and actor in Welsh and English.

"If we can in any way match Gareth Bale's performance on Saturday there'll only be one result," says McBryde.