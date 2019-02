Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt says the players he has brought into the side for Sunday's Six Nations encounter against Italy have earned their opportunity.

Schmidt has made four changes to his pack from their victory over Scotland, with Sean Cronin, Dave Kilcoyne and Ultan Dillane all starting for the first time in the competition.

The coach also warned that Italy's forward pack have the ability to challenge Ireland, despite missing captain and talisman Sergio Parisse.