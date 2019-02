Ireland's Chris Farrell says that he is looking forward to developing his centre partnership with Bundee Aki during Sunday's Six Nations encounter against Italy.

With Rory Best rested for the encounter, Farrell is confident that the squad's other experienced players including Peter O'Mahony and Johnny Sexton will lead the team well in Rome.

Farrell also shrugged off any injury concerns after he limped off playing for Munster last weekend.