Former Bath captain Stuart Hooper speaks to BBC Points West about his development as a coach, as he prepares to succeed Todd Blackadder.

When head coach Blackadder signed a contract extension to June 2020 last year, 37-year-old Hooper was named as the long-term replacement for the Kiwi, who may stay beyond 2020.

General manager Hooper - previously performance and player development director - retired from playing in 2016.

Bath host second-placed Saracens in the Premiership on Friday.