Scrum V looks back at a turbulent week in Welsh rugby while Ospreys veteran James Hook says things are "positive" for them going forward.

Hook says club chiefs reassured players and backroom staff they have a future after a proposed merger between them and Scarlets was taken off the table.

Ospreys chairman Rob Davies also says suggestions they have major financial problems are "entirely false".

“The tedious narrative that the Ospreys are somehow facing an impending financial challenge is not only entirely false, but malicious propaganda by those for whom the demise of the Ospreys would be a twisted convenience," said Davies.

“The Ospreys are adequately funded for the foreseeable future and will continue to seek a more equitable distribution model which, at the moment, is weighted towards subjective criterion capable of improper manipulation, rather than an objective formula based on impartially quantifiable metrics and success.”

