Ireland captain Rory Best says Joe Schmidt's hidden qualities are what make him such a great head coach going into their Six Nations showdown with Wales in Cardiff.

Ireland, who have a slim chance of retaining their title, will hope to deny Wales a Grand Slam title in what will be the final Six Nations match for Best and Schmidt, with both men set to step down after the Rugby World Cup.

Best also admits the facing Wales in his final Six Nations game is a fitting farewell - the Ulster hooker made his debut against the same team in 2006.