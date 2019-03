Rob Herring insists Ulster are focusing solely on Saturday's Pro14 match against the Southern Kings - despite having a Champions Cup quarter-final tie with Leinster the following weekend.

The hooker says Ulster will "deal with Leinster" next week, but this week they are concentrating on securing a Conference B play-off spot when they host the South African outfit.

Ulster sit third in the table and are locked in a tight battle with Benetton, Scarlets and Edinburgh for the two play-off positions.