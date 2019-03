Head Coach Dan McFarland says it was only a matter of when, not if, Ulster would pull away from the Southern Kings in a 33-19 victory at Kingspan Stadium in the Pro 14.

Ulster moved up to second in Conference B with a bonus-point win, with McFarland saying his side were "comfortable winners."

"We did not play as well as we wanted. We never had any flow and were a little bit disjointed," McFarland conceded after the game.