Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has come to the defence of Jacob Stockdale after the winger drops a try-scoring opportunity in a 21-18 defeat by Leinster in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Stockdale burst clear down the left wing in what looked like a solo sensational try when Ulster were 13-11 ahead, but a TMO review ruled he had dropped the ball.

McFarland reflected on the narrow loss at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.