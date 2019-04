Actor Julian Lewis Jones, known for his roles in Stella and Invictus, follows his local village team Nantgaredig as they face Abergavenny in the semi-final of the WRU National Bowl competition.

Among those Lewis meets is former Wales, Scarlets and Bath back-row Nathan Thomas, Abergavenny's player-coach.

There is also action from the other Bowl semi-final between Oakdale and Bridgend Sports plus the Plate competition.

