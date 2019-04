Ulster skills coach Dan Soper says the narrow Champions Cup quarter-final loss against Leinster has given the players an added incentive to reach the Pro14 play-offs.

Ulster are contending with a six-day turnaround this week as they visit Conference A leaders Glasgow on Friday.

Dan McFarland's side must also face Edinburgh (away) and Leinster (home) in their remaining regular-season matches as they aim to retain second place in the Conference B table, which would secure a home play-off tie.