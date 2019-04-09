Former Wales back-row forward Rhys Oakley reflects on his battle against cancer, which was discovered after he went into hospital for routine ankle surgery.

Oakley, who won two Wales caps in 2003, underwent chemotherapy and surgery and has now been given the all clear.

The 38-year-old former Dragons, Bristol and Northampton player works at Hartpury University in Gloucestershire and intends to return to action to retire on his own terms.

