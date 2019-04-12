World record-holding race walker Tom Bosworth and Olympic cycling champion Elinor Barker speak out about controversial comments by Australia rugby union international Israel Folau.

Folau posted a photo on Instagram this week with the message: "Warning. Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators. Hell awaits you. Repent! Only Jesus saves."

Reacting to the post on the Friday Sports Panel, Briton Bosworth, who is gay, said: “I’m so fed up of it now… especially within sport. In the rest of society, it’s just not tolerated.”