England scrum-half Danny Care says Billy Vunipola's controversial social media post is not something that will divide a dressing room.

England number eight Vunipola defended the now-sacked Australian international Israel Folau's assertion that "hell awaits" gay people.

On Tuesday, the Saracens forward was given a "formal warning" by the Rugby Football Union.

Care, who plays for Harlequins, believes many players who did 'like' the post would now change their mind about doing so.

