With Ampthill one point away from reaching the Championship, English rugby union's second tier, BBC Look East visits the side closing in on a fifth promotion in 12 years.

The Bedfordshire club's squad features ex-Canada full-back James Pritchard and four Tongans - including Soane Tonga’uiha - who all hope to feature in the World Cup this autumn.

Ampthill's rise was sparked when director of rugby Mark Lavery took over at the helm.