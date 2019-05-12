Derrick King says Bridgend's 34-31 win at Pontypridd to escape relegation from the Welsh Premiership was his "most emotional day" in 26 years as chairman of the rugby club.

King, who has terminal cancer, spoke to the Ravens players before Saturday's game and said they promised "they would do it for me" in what could be the last game he would see.

The victory at Sardis Road saw Bridgend jump two places in the table to safety, meaning Bedwas were relegated instead while Llanelli face a play-off against Championship winners Pontypool.