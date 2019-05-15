Ulster's in-form centre Luke Marshall doesn't fancy his chances of making a late bolt into Joe Schmidt's Ireland squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup and jokes he has 'more chance of playing for New Zealand'.

The 28-year-old has impressed since his return from almost a year out with an ACL injury, playing a key role in the last four games to help secure Ulster's place in the Pro14 semi-final away to Glasgow on Friday.

However he does not believe it will be enough to attract the attention of the national coaches, who will select a 31-man squad in September to take to the World Cup in Japan.