'If we stick together we will be fine'

Courtney Edwards says Wales are looking forward to the two upcoming Rugby Europe tournaments.

Top videos

Top Stories

Mille Bright and Steph Houghton
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Joe Root walks off after being dismissed against Australia
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Babar Azam
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Megan Rapinoe and Donald Trump
  • From the section Football
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Dynamic Duo
Video
  • From the section Cricket