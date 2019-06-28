Rugby players help 'lift the baby'

Rugby players from London Irish have lent their hands and their own babies to an NHS campaign aimed at promoting safer infant sleeping.

Lift The Baby hopes to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

According to the NHS, more than 130 babies die in the UK every year in 'hazardous sleeping circumstances' when a parent or carer falls asleep while holding the baby.

Irish forwards Pat Cilliers and Franco van der Merwe were among those to feature in the video produced in partnership with clinical commissioning groups in Berkshire.

For more information, visit the Lift The Baby website.

