Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale is set to feature in Saturday's World Cup warm-up game against England at Twickenham - where he starred in his county's Grand Slam-clinching win in 2018.

"I have good memories of Twickenham but that's a long time ago now," said Stockdale at Ireland's pre-World Cup training camp in Portugal.

"I'm just excited to get back playing rugby again. You're always excited to get back after pre-season."