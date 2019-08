Wales coach Warren Gatland explains his selection for Saturday's World Cup warm-up game against Ireland in Cardiff.

Wing Owen Lane and prop Rhys Carre will make their Test debuts as part of 14 changes from the side that beat England last time out.

It is the final chance to impress coach Gatland before he names his 31-man World Cup squad on Sunday.

It is also Gatland's final home game in charge of Wales but he insists he will not be affected by any sentiment.