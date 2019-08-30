Back-rower Josh Navidi will captain Wales for the first time in Saturday's World Cup warm-up against Ireland.

The Cardiff Blues player, 28, lines up at number eight in Cardiff in a game that is the final chance to impress coach Warren Gatland, before he names Wales' 31-man World Cup squad on Sunday.

Navidi leads a side showing 14 changes from the side that beat England last time out, and includes debutants and Blues team-mate wing Owen Lane and Saracens prop Rhys Carre.

