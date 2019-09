Ireland captain Rory Best says he hopes that a standing ovation after playing his last home international match shows he "did more right than not" in a green jersey.

Best will retire from rugby after the World Cup and bid farewell to the Aviva Stadium in a 19-10 victory over Wales in Ireland's final warm-up match before the tournament in Japan.

"I've had some wonderful memories," said Best, "To get that reception from the supporters was lovely."