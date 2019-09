Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland says Wales number 10s Dan Biggar and Rhys Patchell will work well together at the World Cup.

Wales have lost Six Nations starter Gareth Anscombe because of injury, with the experienced Biggar and Scarlet Patchell the only two outside-halves in the 31-man party.

Priestland - who played at the last two World Cups - believes the pair complement each other.