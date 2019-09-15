Wales coach Warren Gatland says the squad's thoughts are with former captain Gareth Thomas, who has revealed he has HIV.

Thomas, 45, won 100 caps for Wales - the first man to reach that mark - and in 2005 captained them to their first Grand Slam in 27 years.

The Wales squad have arrived in Japan for the Rugby World Cup, where they are preparing for their opening match with Georgia on 23 September.

