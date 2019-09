Nine-year-old Emily Irwin is tuning up to lead out Ireland and Scotland in their opening World Cup match in Yokohama on Sunday after winning a competition.

The Omagh Rugby Club player came up with an Ireland-inspired rap which won her the chance to deliver the matchball to the referee ahead of the Pool A encounter.

"I'm nervous and excited about going on to the pitch. I love rugby - it's really fun and I think more girls should play," said Emily.