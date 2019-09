England prop Ellis Genge tells BBC Points West about his journey from growing up on the council estates of Knowle in Bristol, to the 2019 World Cup.

The 24-year-old Leicester Tigers loose-head has been named among England's replacements for Sunday's opener against Tonga in Sapporo, Japan.

The former Bristol star discusses overcoming his childhood dyspraxia diagnosis to go on to represent his country on the world's biggest stage.