Iain Henderson believes Ireland captain Rory Best silenced his critics with an 'unbelievable' performance during the side's World Cup win over Scotland in Yokohama.

Best scored Ireland's second try as Joe Schmidt's men began their campaign with a 27-3 victory over the Scots.

"I thought he was absolutely unbelievable," said Henderson. "He silenced a lot of critics today and I think a lot of people saw what he can add to a team performance like that."