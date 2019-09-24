The Rugby Union Weekly podcast has landed in Japan for the 2019 World Cup.

In his first week, BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones is joined by Japanese rugby expert Oliver Trenchard and former Australia captain Stirling Mortlock as they take on a snack challenge.

Former England international Paul Grayson also joins the pod on its travels as the team visit Tokyo and Sapporo to commentate on the early stages of the pool matches.

