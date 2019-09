Ireland skills and kicking coach Richie Murphy says that Peter O'Mahony and Bundee Aki are in contention for Saturday's World Cup game against hosts Japan.

O'Mahony and Aki were forced off in the first half of a 27-3 victory over Scotland in their opening Pool A game after failing Head Injury Assessments.

Murphy played down fears that Johnny Sexton could be forced to miss the game in Shizuoka after picking up a thigh concern in Ireland's opening-game win.