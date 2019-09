Wales lock Jake Ball says there will be no split loyalties from his family in Australia when he and his Wales team-mates take on the Wallabies in the World Cup on Sunday.

Ball, whose father Dave is from Pwllheli in North Wales, migrated to Australia with his parents when he was 17.

The 28-year-old's dad will be travelling from Perth in Western Australia to Japan to watch the game at Tokyo Stadium.

