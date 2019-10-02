Farrell says shock defeat can spur Ireland on

Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell believes the squad can use their defeat by Japan to their advantage at the Rugby World Cup.

He claimed the players are ready to prove a point against Russia on Thursday, having recovered from their surprise loss to the hosts on Saturday.

Farrell, who will succeed Joe Schmidt as head coach after the tournament, promised Ireland would turn the setback into a positive with two pool games remaining before a potential quarter-final against New Zealand or South Africa.

