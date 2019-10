Jack Carty says he didn't know that he would be introduced at half-time in Ireland's 35-0 World Cup win over Russia.

The Connacht fly-half replaced Johnny Sexton and Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said after the game that it was a pre-planned substitution.

"It was a bit of a surprise," said Carty of his half-time introduction as Ireland had to battle hard to earn a crucial bonus-point win over the Group A minnows.