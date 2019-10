Ireland forward Iain Henderson says he and his team-mates will need to be wary of Samoa's willingness to "play from anywhere at any time".

Ireland take on the Samoans in their final World Cup Pool A match on Saturday in Fukuoka, knowing that a win would guarantee them a place in the knock-out stages.

"They are going to be ultra excited to get the ball in their hands and do as much damage as possible. It is something we are going to have to be well aware of," said Ulster lock Henderson.