BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones and ex-England fly-half Paul Grayson react to the news that England's Rugby World Cup match against France has been called off because of Typhoon Hagibis.

Ireland's match with Samoa in Fukuoka is expected to go ahead as scheduled, with organisers hoping Scotland v Japan can also go ahead as planned on Sunday.

The Pool B match between New Zealand and Italy in Toyota on Saturday has also been cancelled, denying Italy their outside chance of qualifying.

