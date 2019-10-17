Experience and success key for Ireland - Schmidt

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt says his team could play very well against New Zealand in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final and still lose, such is the quality of the defending champions.

However Schmidt, who is stepping down from the position after six years in charge at the end of the tournament, also pointed to the experience and success enjoyed by his Irish players in recent years which he hopes will be a big factor in the showdown in Tokyo.

Ireland have only beaten the All Blacks twice in 31 meetings, although those two victories have come inside the past three years.

Top videos

Top Stories

England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane
Patrick Day
  • From the section Boxing
George Ford
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford, Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, Arsenal defender Sokratis and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Peter O'Mahony and Rob Kearney return to the Ireland team to face the All Blacks in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Darren Bent, Pepe Reina, Jamie Carragher
Video
  • From the section Football