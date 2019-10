Second row Dave Attwood speaks to BBC Points West about his return to Bristol Bears, as he prepares to face his old club Bath in Friday's Premiership season opener.

The 32-year-old, who the Bears are allowing to study for a law degree alongside his training, will start against Bath at Ashton Gate on Friday.

Bristol-born Attwood wants to work as a barrister when his playing career comes to an end, but first he wants to "win the Premiership".