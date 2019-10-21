On their fifth week in Japan the Rugby Union Weekly team go inside the Wales and England camps, and travel across to Oita and Tokyo to cover the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

On Saturday, England beat Australia 40-16 to set up a semi-final against a New Zealand side that beat Ireland 46-14 in Tokyo.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Wales came back in dramatic fashion to beat France 20-19 and South Africa knocked out hosts Japan after a 26-3 victory.

Listen to full commentary of both semi-finals across BBC Radio 5 Live plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Download and subscribe to 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly now on BBC Sounds.