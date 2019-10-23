Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care says he is "incredibly proud" of England prop and team-mate Kyle Sinckler after his performances at the World Cup.

Care said: "I think he's the best tight-head in the world, I think he does things that other tight-heads can't do.

"It's amazing to see him doing so well, I'm incredibly proud of where he's come from and what he's doing now."

Danny Care and Chris Ashton were discussing the England prop after he scored a try in England's 40-16 quarter-final win over Australia.

Listen to 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast now on BBC Sounds.