Former team-mates Danny Care and Chris Ashton discuss playing in England's last win over New Zealand, a 38-21 victory at Twickenham in the 2012 autumn internationals.

Ashton said: "I think that match was like the announcement of Manu Tuilagi, New Zealand didn't know what to do with him!

"He was a freak that day... he's the only reason England won that game."

Care added: "It was one of the best performances I've ever seen from a single player."

Manu Tuilagi will start for England when they face the All Blacks in the semi-final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

