On their sixth week in Japan the Rugby Union Weekly team travel to Yokohama to cover the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

England qualified for their first final since 2007 with an emphatic 19-7 win over defending champions New Zealand.

Wales missed out on a first World Cup final appearance with an agonising 19-16 semi-final defeat by South Africa.

The results mean England and South Africa will face each other on Saturday in the Rugby World Cup final.

Listen to full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.