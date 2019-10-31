Ahead of the Rugby World Cup final in Tokyo, five members of England’s triumphant squad have been passing on their words of advice to the 2019 side.

England face South Africa on Saturday looking to win the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time in 16 years.

Speaking to the Rugby Union Weekly podcast, 2003 captain Martin Johnson along with fellow squad members Matt Dawson, Paul Grayson, Jason Leonard and Mike Tindall all pass on their experiences from winning the World Cup in Australia.

“Go and do what you do. You don’t change what you did because it’s a final, go and play the rugby that you’ve been playing and crack on,” Johnson said.

“Don’t let nerves get in the way of this, go out there and make sure this is the game you enjoy the most out of all your games, because I guarantee you’ll perform if you enjoy it,” Tindall added.

