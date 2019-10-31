Legendary former England captain Martin Johnson discusses fly-half Owen Farrell's ability and captaincy skills before the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

Johnson said: "He's a world-class player and a key guy in the England team.

"We sometimes get carried away when someone does something flash on a sunny Saturday afternoon in the Premiership and you think that's what the ball game is.

"This is the ball game - when you're in a Test match with 20 minutes to go, who do you want on your team? You want a guy like him who's going to deliver."

Johnson was speaking with fellow 2003 squad members Matt Dawson, Paul Grayson, Jason Leonard and Mike Tindall.

Download and subscribe to 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly now on BBC Sounds.