Rugby Union Weekly On Tour: The final, fancy dress and farewell

On their last week in Japan, the BBC Rugby Union Weekly team stay in Tokyo to cover the 2019 World Cup final.

South Africa comprehensively beat England 32-12 to lift the Webb Ellis Cup and secure a record-equalling third World Cup.

While on tour, former England players Matt Dawson and Paul Grayson tried some sea urchins, as BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones went onto the streets of Tokyo to see how Halloween is celebrated in Japan.

