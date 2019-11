Ex-Wales and British and Irish Lions prop Adam Jones says the new national coaching team led by Wayne Pivac has a tough act to follow after Warren Gatland's departure.

The Harlequins scrum coach credits the New Zealander with changing his career and says the 12 years under Gatland were as good if not better than the golden era of the 1970s.

Jones was substituted by Gatland after 32 minutes in his final - and 95th - appearance for Wales, but concedes "he changed my career, I owe him a lot".

