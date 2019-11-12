Newcastle Falcons centre Johnny Williams discusses his testicular cancer diagnosis for the first time, speaking to Lauren Mahon and Steve Bland on BBC Radio 5 Live's #YouMeBigC podcast.,

"It's one of those things that you never think it's going to be you, but in my case it was," said the 23-year-old.

"Because of my lifestyle, being an athlete, caring about my diet, caring about my health... Yeah, I just never thought I'd get [cancer] really.

"My only regret is that I let it go for three months, because that may have been the difference between having chemotherapy and not."

