Former Wales coach Warren Gatland shares a few of the players he'd currently pick in his 2021 British and Irish Lions squad.

Gatland will coach the Lions for a third time when they tour South Africa and face the 2019 Rugby World Cup winning Springboks.

He led Wales to the World Cup semi-finals in Japan where they were beaten by South Africa, who defeated England in the final.

Listen to the full interview on BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast.