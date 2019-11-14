Sonny Bill Williams has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he felt it was his duty to “step up” as a high-profile Muslim, after the Christchurch mosques attack.

A gunman killed 51 people at a mosque and Islamic centre during Friday prayers in March.

The New Zealand rugby star, who converted to Islam in 2009, told Tony Livesey that he wanted to “preach positivity” following the shootings.

“I stepped up. I represented not just the Muslim community that was hurting but also the New Zealand community,” he said.