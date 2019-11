Join BBC Sport NI behind the scenes at Twickenham as Rory Best captains the Barbarians for the first time against Fiji.

The Barbarians fell to defeat in a thrilling 10-try encounter as the former Ulster and Ireland hooker started the first of three November games for the Baa-Baas.

South Africa's World Cup winners Tendai Mtawarira, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi were all in the Barbarians squad, who were managed by England head coach Eddie Jones.