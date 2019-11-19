Highlights: Heriot's v Watsonians in the Super6

Watch highlights of the weekend Edinburgh derby between Heriot's and Watsonians in the Super6.

Top videos

Top Stories

Luis Enrique
Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey
  • From the section Football
Andy Murray
  • From the section Tennis
Eliud Kipchoge
Joe Root talks to Chris Silverwood
  • From the section Cricket
BBC Young Sports Personality of The Year 2019